Surrey RCMP are releasing stills of the getaway vehicle taken by surveillance video in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

In the photo, a black Dodge Journey is seen on the road in front of a home, the car Mounties believe the suspect, or suspects, fled in.

"We're thinking someone might have seen this vehicle either at the time of the shooting or they may have seen it prior to the shooting or after the shooting," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP at a community outreach event.

The event was for community members to come speak with police after the shooting.

"This is actually something we do a lot following serious incidents in the community," Sturko said.

Neighbours who came to the event include Shawneen Davenport and three-year-old Dakota Rose.

Tuesday night Davenport told CTV News she "had just picked her up from her daycare when the emergency vehicles all started coming into the neighbourhood."

She said that Dakota "was really scared as you know we all were."

Davenport decided to bring the little girl to the event to try and calm her nerves by introducing her to police officers.

"I brought her here to show her that you know what? Everything’s all good," she said.

Cathy Moore is part of the community association and she was also in attendance. She told CTV News that at the time of the shooting she was picking grapes in her back yard and thought the gun shots were actually roofers stapling shingles.

"It was very traumatic," she said.

"Much of the violence that we see is fueled by the demand for drugs," Sturko said. "The person that they may be engaged with in order to obtain those illicit substances may be a target for violence and that is how even in good neighbourhoods, sometimes these violent activities occur."

Mounties are still searching for the gunman in this case. They're asking anyone who may have seen the black SUV in the area to contact them immediately.