VANCOUVER -- University RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 61-year-old woman who failed to show up for work on Monday.

Police said Monica Winter was last seen on Feb. 7 leaving work on West Broadway near Alder Street in Vancouver. Her bank card was last used the same day at a grocery store shortly after 5 p.m. and her fob key was used in the parkade of her home on Gray Avenue near Wesbrook Mall on the University Endowment Lands at 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Mounties later found Winter's blue Toyota Corolla near the Fraser River Foreshore Park on Tillicum Street near Fraser Park Drive in Burnaby on Feb. 10.

"Winter's family and police are concerned for her safety and well-being. Ms. Winter's dog—Chloe—is also missing," Mounties said in a statement.

Winter is described as white, about 5'5", and weighs about 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about Winter's whereabouts is asked to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.