Mounties identify suspects after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Langford, B.C.

Mounties say two people suspected of vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., have been identified.

The West Shore RCMP released surveillance images last week showing two suspects spray-painting the crosswalk in front of Spencer Middle School at 1026 Goldstream Ave.

"The graffiti displayed profanity and is being investigated as mischief under the Criminal Code," the local RCMP said in a statement asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

In an update Wednesday, the detachment said both suspects were identified by police and the investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

"This is disgusting and unacceptable," Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA Ravi Parmar wrote in a social media post Saturday, urging residents to help police with the investigation.

"This behaviour is not welcome in Langford."

The graffiti has since been cleaned up by city workers.