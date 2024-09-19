Motorcyclist dead after crash that closed Highway 1 in Langley

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed in Langley for nearly 12 hours on Thursday as police investigated a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers were called to the scene at 4:20 a.m.

"Initial investigation indicates a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided," a news release from the Langley RCMP says.

"Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision."

The highway was closed between 232 and 264 streets for most of the day. An update from BC Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon said the road had reopened.

The BCHP said the collision happened on the highway at 240 street and involved a black 2012 Honda Civic and a red 2001 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the Civic was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video of the crash or either vehicle prior to the crash to call the BCHP at 604-526-9744.

Thursday's crash was the second fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Langley in the last three days. On Tuesday, a motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup truck on Fraser Highway near 268 Street.