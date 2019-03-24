

CTV Vancouver





A van struck a motorcycle, throwing a female passenger to the ground and causing life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collision happened on Holiday Avenue and Hurd Street in Mission about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The weather is changing,; watch out for motorcycles on the road," warned Const. Clinton Tiessen with Mission RCMP.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. The male driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the van stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.