Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Brunch and Beyond

Mother's Day is quickly approaching.

The Style Guys, Jason Krell and Aly Velji, joined CTV Morning Live with four ideas to create a full day of pampering for Mom.

Fuel her day: Start Mom's day right by making her an extra special breakfast tray complete with egg bites and coffee. The Style Guys recommend new coffee blends by Van Houtte like Belgian Chocolate and Dulce De Leche for an extra-special treat.

Wrap her in comfort: Surprise Mom in the morning with a plush new robe and slippers. The Sleep Well Box from Sleep Country features a super-soft, cozy plush robe, co-ordinating tailored plush slippers and a reversible sleep mask.

Create a spring-ready yard: The weather is starting to warm up, which means it is time to get gardening. Make a day of it with Mom and welcome spring with new gardening tools and accessories from HomeSense.

Toast the day with happy hour: Cheers Mom with a refreshing Tully & Soda featuring Tullemare D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. For a personal touch you can create personalized Tully O'Everyone merch. 100% of proceeds from sales of the collection go the Canadian Centre for Diversity & Inclusion.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.