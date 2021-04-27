VANCOUVER -- Parents have had to juggle a lot during the pandemic.

In less than two weeks it's time to celebrate Mom.

Lifestyle Expert Robin J joined CTV Morning Live with her ultimate gift guide.

Here were her favourite picks:

Top Gift To Spoil Mom- The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a bold new design and comes in a variety of colour options. The pro-grade cameras feature night mode and portrait mode.

For The Mom Who Loves Music- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Violet are the perfect pairing for the Galaxy S21 5G. These earbuds offer intelligent active noise cancellation and premium sound.

For The Sustainably-Conscious Mom- The Colgate Keep manual toothbrush offers a first of its kind replaceable head and 100% aluminum reusable handle. This allows Mom to reduce the plastic waste from her toothbrush by 80%.

For The Mom That Likes Things Tidy- Clorox-On-The-Go Disinfecting Wipes offer a convenient way to clean and disinfect. The disinfecting wipes are bleach-free and kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.

For The Mom Who Loves Self-Care- NeoStrata Hydra Filling Eye Cream acts as a moisture sponge to quench any skin dryness. The polyhydroxy acids provide powerful anti-aging benefits.

For The Fashionista Mom- H&M wants to make sustainable, good-quality fashion accessible to all. They offer garments made from natural materials such as organic linen, organic cotton and recycled cotton. They also use Agraloop BioFibre, which is a new material made from agricultural waste from oilseed hemp production.

For The Wine and Dine Mom- A dinner made to celebrate Mom is best paired with a wine spring essential. Saintly Wine Rosé features aromas and flavours of strawberry, citrus, bergamot and rhubarb.

For The Mom Who Deserves a Good Nights Rest- If Only Home bedding creates a sanctuary in the bedroom. The smooth linen is temperature regulating and the brand recently was certified for the highest standard in organic cotton.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these picks from Lifestyle Expert Robin J.