Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men

SURREY, B.C. -

Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend – and that she may be accompanied by two men.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP released new images of Verity Bolton and the truck and trailer she is believed to be travelling in.

Bolton is the mother of eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, who are the subjects of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

In surveillance video from the Kamloops grocery store where Verity Bolton was seen on July 15, the children are not present, police said.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the suspect is also "likely travelling with two additional males" – her father, 74-year-old Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov.

"They are believed to be in possession of an additional trailer – a large travel trailer," Munn told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Authorities believe Verity Bolton is driving a "dirty, dark blue" 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708, and towing a white bumper pull horse trailer.

A man identifying himself as the kids' father posted on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon, saying the group may also be in possession of three dogs.

“Two are about six months old and look similar and one puppy,” wrote Paul Beauregard.

Police said they are concerned for the mother's mental health and her ability to care for the children.

"Through the investigation, police made a determination that there was an imminent risk to the safety and wellbeing of Aurora and Joshuah," Munn said.

Authorities also shared a statement on behalf of the children's family on Thursday urging the public to "continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope … will be returned home safe very soon."

"Our entire family is devastated by recent events," the statement said.

Mounties say the kids went on a planned vacation to the Okanagan with their mother on June 28. The children were seen two days later at Krafty Kitchen + Bar in Kelowna, then again passing through the Merritt area on July 7 – but have not been spotted since.

Munn said they have no reason to suspect the mother and children have left the province, but will be "continuing to follow all investigative avenues."

Aurora Bolton is described as 55 pounds, 3'11" tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 pounds, 4'10" tall, with blue eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Their mother, Verity Bolton, is 45 years old.

She is described as 119 pounds, 5'2" tall, with brown hair and eyes.

RCMP in B.C. issued an Amber Alert for two children on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Image credit: B.C. RCMP)

Speaking on Wednesday, Munn said police "believe that the mother is actually taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their primary parents."

She was supposed to return the children to their father – who's their primary caregiver – on Monday, but didn't.

No one has been able to contact her since.

In the photo released Thursday, Bolton is dressed in all black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Police did not specify where in Kamloops the surveillance photo was taken, but said investigators have been able to confirm the photo is of her.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with Kamloops RCMP, police said.

Anyone who spots the family is advised not to approach them, but to instead call 911.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a "white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500." (Surrey RCMP)