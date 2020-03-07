VANCOUVER -- The first day of spring may be less than two weeks away, but parts of British Columbia looked more like winter Saturday.

Eastern Vancouver Island was under a snowfall warning for several hours Saturday morning, as heavy, wet snow blanketed the Comox Valley.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Environment Canada tweeted the warning, noting there could be as many as five additional centimetres of accumulation as the morning wore on.

A snowfall warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island - Courtenay to Campbell River. Another 5 cm of wet and slushy snow is possible through this morning. https://t.co/N1oI1lRCCF #BCstorm #DriveBC — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) March 7, 2020

By early afternoon, the snowfall warning had been cancelled, but not before blanketing communities from Courtenay to Campbell River with a light coating of snow.

Whaaaa? A Comox Valley welcome after being away for a week pic.twitter.com/OATzuwqtUE — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) March 7, 2020

Elsewhere in the province, some Lower Mainland residents also woke up to a few snowflakes Saturday morning.

I keep thinking spring but the snow coming down outside definitely says winter! ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/hOms4GJAAa — Michele Brunoro (@ctv_michele) March 7, 2020

As of 1:20 p.m., the only remaining snowfall warnings in B.C. were for places where snow in March is not an unusual occurrence. Warnings were in effect for the Kootenay Lake, West Kootenay and Boundary regions of the provincial Interior, according to Environment Canada.