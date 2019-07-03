

CTV News Vancouver





One-time NDP MLA candidate and activist Morgane Oger has announced a bid to become the NDP federal election nominee in a downtown Vancouver riding.

Oger, who nearly beat former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan in the race to represent the Vancouver-False Creek riding, announced her decision Wednesday afternoon.

She claimed her experience against Sullivan would help her take a riding that has been held by Liberal Hedy Fry since 1993.

"My team and I are now seasoned campaigners with two elections behind us. We learned from our experiences and are ready to campaign today. We are here and we are ready to call the Liberal government to account," Oger said in a statement.

She says her campaign to topple the long-serving Liberal MP was motivated by the growth of right-wing violence across Canada, inaction on climate change and the need for a national pharmacare plan.

"Supremacist hate groups are openly holding rallies targeting people for who they are in Vancouver Centre. I am stepping forward for many reasons, including the need to help stem the hatred I see flooding into our lives," Oger said.

If elected to be the NDP candidate, Oger would be the first openly transgender person to run for a national party in a federal election in Canada.

The NDP nomination vote will take place on July 28 at Roundhouse Community Centre.