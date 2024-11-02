More snow on the way for B.C. mountain passes, Environment Canada says

Another blast of winter is expected to hit southern B.C.'s mountain passes on Monday, prompting another round of advisories from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Saturday afternoon covering the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3's Allison and Kootenay passes.

The statement warns that "high gusty winds, rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow with poor visibility" are all possible.

The bulk of the snow is expected to fall throughout the day Monday and into the night, with strong winds continuing on Tuesday, according to ECCC.

"Snow accumulations on the highest summits like Coquihalla and Kootenay Pass may exceed 20 centimetres on Monday," the federal agency said.

"Check your B.C. travellers' forecast for specifics to each route as this weather event evolves."

Monday's predicted snowfall comes on the heels of another storm that brought snow to the mountain passes Friday and Saturday.

When Saturday's special weather statement was issued, a snowfall warning was still in effect for Kootenay Pass.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," Environment Canada said.

Winter tires have been required on B.C. highways since Oct. 1.