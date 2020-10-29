VANCOUVER -- Several flights involving Vancouver International Airport have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The additions to the list were made Wednesday evening, when the BCCDC added four domestic flights and two international ones to the list.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Oct. 16: Alaska Airlines flight 3302 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Oct. 21: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 21 to 25)

Oct. 21: Air Canada flight 219 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 22 to 26)

Oct. 21: Air Canada flight 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 17 to 21)

Oct. 23: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows not reported)

Oct. 23: Air Canada flight 8229 from Phoenix to Vancouver (rows not reported)

People arriving in B.C. from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering the province. Anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop.

Passengers seated in the affected rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the disease because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.