VANCOUVER -- Passengers who recently travelled in or out of B.C. are being warned that several more flights have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the recent flights on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The most recent flights added to the exposure warning list are:

Jan. 15: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg

Jan. 21: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary

Jan. 22: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver

Jan. 23: Air Canada flight 254 from Vancouver to Kelowna

Jan. 24: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 24: WestJet flight 3315 from Calgary to Comox

On Monday, eight other flights were added to the BCCDC's warning list.

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months. While Manitoba announced earlier this week that non-essential visitors will soon have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival, B.C. isn't following suit yet.

"Until such time as the public health officer advises me that there's a benefit to going down that road, we're going to leave it untravelled," Premier John Horgan said Wednesday. "The public health evidence is not there at this time."

The latest flights add to the warning list were all domestic, but international travellers to B.C. are reminded they do need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.