VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added two more flights to its COVID-19 exposure list.

Both flights were domestic and landed at Vancouver International Airport.

The first flight was WestJet 709, going from Toronto to Vancouver on Sept. 1. Rows eight to 14 may have a higher risk of exposure, according to the BCCDC.

The second flight was Flair Airlines 8418, going from Toronto to Vancouver on Sept. 2. On that flight, rows 25 to 31 may have a higher risk of exposure.

Anyone who was a passenger on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Those arriving on international flights are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.

Over the weekend, nine other flights were added to the BCCDC's list, including seven domestic and two international.