More evacuations expected as thousands remain on alert due to wildfire near West Kelowna, B.C.

Roughly 2,500 people have been ordered to flee their homes and more evacuations are expected as officials remain "gravely concerned" about a wildfire near West Kelowna, B.C.

The out-of-control McDougall Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 1,100 hectares since being discovered Tuesday evening.

At a news conference called Thursday evening that was streamed live on Castanet.net local officials said orders cover roughly 1,000 properties. An additional 6,000 properties are on alert.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said the evacuations have unfolded smoothly so far and that he expects the number of properties on order to grow overnight.

"I don't want people to panic but I also want people to take it seriously. If you haven't been evacuated yet and you're in an alert area – you need to prepare," he said.

An online map allows area residents to search by street address to determine if they are under an alert or order.

The situation remains volatile, Brolund explained. It is not safe for crews to fight it from the ground, and aerial crews can not work in the dark meaning the blaze's overnight growth is all but inevitable.

"I remain gravely concerned for the fire and where it's going and how it's going to threaten our community. Tonight is going to be a difficult night," he said.

"Our people are out there working hard. We're not giving up."

So far, there have been no structures lost, no damage to infrastructure and no injuries to firefighters, Brolund added.

The fire chief also said that overnight the fire's behavior is expected to be "dramatic" and that people can expect to see ash falling in their neighbourhoods, "huge flames" and firefighters on patrol. Falling embers are a concern, particularly due to current conditions.

Officials have warned that fire behaviour could be fast and unpredictable over the coming days, due to a mix of tinder-dry conditions exacerbated by the recent heat wave, forecasted gusting winds and dry lightning.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Cliff Chapman of the B.C. Wildfire Service urged anyone who might normally be tempted to ignore evacuation orders that "now is not the time" to take chances.

"The weather is going to be erratic and significant," he said.

"When there is an evacuation order, we urge you to please leave. We will try to get you home as soon as we can."