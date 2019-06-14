

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to brush up on bear safety after had a spike in conflict calls this spring.

Deputy chief Chris Doyle says the service received 3,826 calls about black bears and 182 about grizzlies in April and May.

That's more than 60 per cent higher than the average number of bear calls for the same period over the past eight years.

Doyle says "conflicts" can range from bear attacks to sightings in developed areas, with everything from charging, habitual garbage eating and livestock attacks in between.

He reminds residents that it's illegal to feed bears or negligently store attractants like garbage and he points to the Wildsafe BC website as a resource for more information.

The cause of the spike is unknown, but Doyle says climate and weather conditions may have meant less food for bears coming out of hibernation.