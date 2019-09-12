

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A moose walks into an office…

That sounds like it could be the start of a joke, but it's what actually happened in Fort St. John on Wednesday.

BC Conservation Service posted on Twitter that a moose "decided it was not too cool for school" when it broke into the local school district office.

A photo shows shards of broken glass on the ground, with the front door windows completely smashed.

"Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior," the post says.

Conservation officers said they later found the moose and that it was fine, "all things considered."

Officers said they don't know why the moose would have tried to get into the building.