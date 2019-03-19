Four new "ace" audit teams will be monitoring real estate transactions in B.C. and Ontario for money laundering and tax evasion, according to Tuesday’s federal budget.

Ottawa will spend $24 million to outfit the teams at the Canada Revenue Agency, which will focus on "high risk areas, notably in British Columbia and Ontario," the budget says.

"We will also take action to crack down on the people who break the rules – who evade taxes or use real estate for money laundering – making housing less affordable for the people who need it," said Finance Minister Bill Morneau in his budget speech.

Last year, the CRA found nearly $600 million in unpaid taxes in Ontario and B.C.’s real estate sectors, and levied $47 million in penalties over the same period.

In B.C., the CRA auditors found that 54 per cent of the unpaid taxes came from not paying GST, while 45 per cent was from income tax.

The provincial government has identified real estate as a sector worth investigating for potential money laundering as well, with a report by former RCMP commissioner Peter German expected at the end of March.

The federal government also says it will provide $1 million to Statistics Canada to conduct a comprehensive federal data needs assessment to further streamline data sharing and monitoring of Canadian real estate purchases.