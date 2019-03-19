This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

The Trudeau Government is promising billions of dollars for everything from compensating farmers to quelling the opioid overdose crisis.

CTV News Vancouver took a quick look at some of the highlights from the 2019-20 budget released Tuesday:

1. Housing

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Ottawa pledges to help first-time homebuyers with their mortgages with incentives for families with combined incomes less than $120,000.

The incentive applies only to mortgages no more than four times their income. Those who qualify will receive help to lower their monthly payments, though the amount will depend on several factors.

In addition, first-time buyers will be allowed to pull more from their retirement savings to help cover the costs, if needed. Previous rules meant buyers could only use $25,000. Under the new rules, they can take out $35,000.



2. Agriculture

The feds promised to compensate some Canadian farmers affected by the recent free-trade agreements with $2.15 billion over the next few years. In October, the prime minister hailed a landmark agreement as a victory, though Canada had to give up some access to its dairy, egg and poultry industries.

The budget does not say when the changes will be in place or how much money farmers will get.



3. Borders

The Liberals say they intend to stem the flow of asylum seekers crossing into Canada without using official entry points with a new enforcement strategy. The plan is expected to cost about $1.8 billion over five years.





4. Jobs

The government plans to spend billions of dollars on programs meant to help Canadians train for and retain their jobs. Morneau said the initiatives address what he called growing concerns that good jobs won't last and young people will have a harder time finding employment.



5. Opioids

To address an unprecedented rate of overdoses in Canada, the new budget proposes $30.5 million over five years for harm reduction and treatment programs. The money will also go to expanding access to safe supplies, and increasing response training programs and availability of Naloxone.



6. Rental construction

"The rental market is simply not keeping pace with growing demand – especially in large cities where rental vacancy rates hover around one per cent," the budget reads.

To encourage an increase in supply, the government has earmarked an additional $10 billion over nine years, a number it suggests would support about 42,500 new rentals across Canada.

Read more about the specific plans and other priorities in the full budget, available online.

With files from The Canadian Press