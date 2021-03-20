PORT MOODY, B.C. -- Volunteer search crews are looking for anything that might help solve the disappearance of Trina Hunt.

She was last seen on Jan. 18, at her home in Port Moody. Two months later, there’s still no sign of her. The last eight weeks have taken an emotional toll on her family.

”It’s unimaginable. It’s something you’d never expect to go through, and it’s a constant roller coaster. A roller coaster of emotions,” says Jen Ibbot, Hunt’s sister-in-law.

Hunt’s family has resumed ground searches in Port Moody, and they’re getting a lot of support from the community.

On Saturday, approximately 100 volunteers signed up to search wooded areas in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood. Some of the volunteers know Hunt personally, but many of them are strangers who felt compelled to help find the 48-year-old woman.

“To have this amount of people sign up to volunteer, eight weeks after she’s gone missing, is incredible. And we are so appreciative,” says Stephanie Ibbott, search organizer and Hunt’s cousin-in-law.

Searchers are looking for anything unnatural in the forest, such as a straight line in the dirt or moss that’s been ripped from a log. They’re also keeping an eye out for unusual bird activity.

Hunt’s family studied search and rescue methods in preparation for this latest search.

“I think being here really helps us put our energy somewhere. We need to feel like we’re doing something,” explains Jen Ibbott.

The search is also being recorded through GPS. Each volunteer has downloaded an app to their smartphone called Gaia, which tracks their footsteps, so searchers can see what’s been covered, and whether any areas have been missed.

More searches are in the works, and anyone who’d like to volunteer is asked to join the Trina Hunt Search Volunteer group on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trinahuntsearchvolunteers

Hunt’s family is also urging Metro Vancouver residents to search trails on their own, and log their routes using the Gaia app.

“It’s not just a walk in the woods. All of the instructions for how to conduct a search like this are available on our Facebook group, for people to read over before they go into the woods,” Stephanie Ibbott says.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into Hunt’s disappearance is ongoing. Although there haven’t been any new leads, Hunt’s family is keeping hope alive.

”There’s lots of people out there who love her, and we need answers. We need her home,” says Jen Ibbott.

Hunt is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a black North Face jacket with a teal green collar, and pink and purple runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Moody Police at 604-461-3456, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.