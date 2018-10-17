

CTV Vancouver





An elderly man reported missing after failing to return from a walk has been found, Vancouver police say.

The 76-year-old was last seen leaving for a walk Tuesday afternoon in the area of Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue, and police were concerned for his wellbeing. They said he's been known to take transit and to walk large distances.

Fortunately, he was located Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not provided any information on where he was found or his condition, but said he'd been taken to hospital to be checked out.