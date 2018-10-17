

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing elderly man with dementia.

Miguel Diaz, 76, has been missing since 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen walking near his home in the area of Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue.

The VPD said Diaz regularly goes for walks, and is capable of walking long distances. He also uses public transit.

The missing senior has been described as 5'7" with a medium build. He wears glasses, has short black hair and a moustache, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

His right arm is currently in a sling, and he was last seen wearing a green hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and white slippers.

"Miguel is likely confused or disoriented and may be in need of assistance," police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 then wait with him until first responders reach the scene.