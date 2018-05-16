

Police are asking the public for their assistance to locate a missing man in his 50s, saying they and his caregivers are concerned for his well-being.

John Edward Connor, 52, was last seen on April 27 in the 45000-block of Luckakuck Way. He was reported missing four days later, but hasn't been seen since.

Mounties put out a statement at the time, but re-issued the advisory Wednesday as concerns grew.

Connor has been without his required medication for more than two weeks, they said. Anyone who sees him is warned not to approach, but to call 911 immediately.

He is believed to have been driving a white 2017 Nissan Micra with the B.C. licence plate number EA5 11L. He may have left the Chilliwack area, the RCMP said.

He's been described as white, 5-8 and approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, glasses, brown work boots, black jeans and a red shirt.

Those with more information on his whereabouts, or anyone who can speak on his behalf, are asked to contact police at 604-792-4611, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.