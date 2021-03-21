VANCOUVER --

An 81-year-old man with dementia, who had gone missing in Vancouver, has been found safe, say Vancouver police.

Meir Steiner had gone missing from his family home on Saturday afternoon near East 13th Avenue and Fraser Street, according to a police statement released Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

On Sunday, around 1:30 p.m., police released an update to say that he had been found.

In their earlier efforts to locate Steiner, police had released information about his appearance and the areas of the city he frequents. Police said he suffers from Bell’s palsy disease, which causes the right side of his face to droop.

“Mr. Steiner is capable of walking long distances and is familiar with transit,” reads the Vancouver Police Department statement.

Steiner is white, 5’7” tall, and weighing 200 pounds, with a “noticeably large belly.”

He has brown eyes, “shaggy grey hair and a white goatee,” say police.

“He may be wearing a red Canada baseball cap, a dark blue puffy jacket with a hood, a beige long sleeve T-shirt, dark flannel pajama-type pants and black hiking boots.”