VANCOUVER -- The family of a young Indigenous woman who vanished six months ago is holding a vigil walk in downtown Vancouver Friday, as they offer a $10,000 reward for information on her disappearance.

Chelsea Poorman, 25, was last seen on Sept. 7, 2020 in the area of Davie and Granville streets, which is where her worried family and supporters will be gathering at 3:30 p.m. to begin the vigil.

"Someone knows where she is and I'm asking you to come forward with your information," her mother Sheila Poorman posted on social media this week ahead of the vigil.

"Her family misses her and we want her to come home."

The vigil is scheduled to march down to Victory Square Park. Organizers have asked attendees at the vigil to wear red in support of the family, and to honour all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The family has promised $10,000 for any information that leads to the young woman's whereabouts. Anyone seeking to claim the reward can contact Crime Stoppers to share their information.

Poorman is a Cree woman from the Kawacatoose First Nation, according to the vigil organizers. Vancouver police have described her as 5'3" tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair. She was last seen carrying a beige purse and wearing a grey sweater, a black crop top, black jeans and brown boots.