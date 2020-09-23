VANCOUVER -- Manon Lapierre joined CTV Morning Live to debunk all you may think about the underdog of kitchen appliances.

Lapierre was challenged by Tabasco to create five easy recipes using only a microwave.

During her time on CTV Morning Live she shared three of those recipes that can be completed in under 20 minutes.

The added bonus is that they all require minimal clean up.

The three dishes Lapierre prepared were:

10-Minute Chicken Enchiladas

4-Minute Bacon and Cheese Meatloaf

Jalapeno Lemon and Lime Squares

Check out the video for her microwave meal tips and some tasty inspiration.

