Metro Vancouver traffic: Highway crossing fully open after fix to support pier 'deficiency'
All lanes of a crossing over Highway 99 are open again after a "deficiency" in one of the support piers was addressed.
The eastbound lane of the Steveston Highway crossing was closed last Wednesday after an issue was discovered during a scheduled inspection. B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said at the time a "potential deficiency of one of the support piers" led to the closure.
"Crews worked around the clock on the weekend on repairs to the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 so that two-way traffic could be restored in time for the Monday morning commute," a statement from the ministry released Monday said.
Those repairs include temporary support pillars, which were added to allow both lanes to be open.
A weight restriction is in place on the overpass, however, with heavy commercial vehicles weighing more than 64,000 kilograms gross vehicle weight prohibited.
The current crossing over Highway 99 will be replaced with the five-lane Steveston Interchange. That interchange, which is currently under construction, is expected to be finished in 2025.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team did not enter a plea during their first appearance in a London court Monday morning. Their next day in court has been scheduled for April 30.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
A Grammy snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Immune system's response to infection is responsible for neurological damage -- not the infection itself
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for sexual assault after a year in a Spanish jail
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Zelenskyy signals a shakeup of Ukraine's military leadership is imminent at a critical point in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is thinking about dismissing the country's top military officer as part of a broader leadership shakeup, a possibility that has shocked the nation fighting a war to end Russia's invasion and also worried Ukraine's Western allies.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team did not enter a plea during their first appearance in a London court Monday morning. Their next day in court has been scheduled for April 30.
-
Police seek information, video of southeast Calgary shooting
Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22
The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa to open new provincial office
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22
The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team did not enter a plea during their first appearance in a London court Monday morning. Their next day in court has been scheduled for April 30.
Toronto
-
One dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the downtown core early Monday morning that left a man in his 60s dead and two others injured.
-
Here's when Toronto will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
-
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof. The iconic structure, along with the technical ring, will be replaced at a cost of $870 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.
-
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
-
Colorectal cancer screenings now more easily accessible to Quebecers
The Quebec Health Ministry says colorectal cancer screenings will now be more easily available at selected points of service across the province.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
'It's convenient': Winnipeg airport now offers complimentary cellphone lot
Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.
-
Manitoba city to see 9% property tax increase
Property taxes are going up by more than nine per cent in Brandon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Regina
-
'There is no safe use': Sask. government defends decision to restrict harm reduction measures
The Government of Saskatchewan is defending its decision to restrict funding for several harm reduction measures last month.
-
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
-
'Something everyone should try': Hide tanning work done at Regina's Frost Festival
One of the many events taking place at this year’s Frist Festival in Regina was hide tanning.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
-
N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
London
-
Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter Tanya Wiebe earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team did not enter a plea during their first appearance in a London court Monday morning. Their next day in court has been scheduled for April 30.
-
Road reopens after hydro pole struck during on Sunday
Wellington Road at Frank Place has reopened following a crash that took out a hydro pole.
Northern Ontario
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Suspected impaired driving in North Bay area highway crash
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver in a single-vehicle crash sustained serious, life-altering injuries 40 kilometres north of North Bay on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team did not enter a plea during their first appearance in a London court Monday morning. Their next day in court has been scheduled for April 30.
-
Video shows man stealing charity donation box
Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.