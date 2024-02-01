'Potential deficiency' on Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 leads to lane closure

Drivers travelling along Steveston Highway in Richmond may encounter delays due to a structural assessment of the overpass over Highway 99.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said in a statement Wednesday night a "potential deficiency of one of the support piers" was discovered during an engineering inspection. Out of caution, the eastbound lane was closed and single-lane alternating traffic is in place.

"Ministry staff will further assess the structure to determine next steps," the statement said. "People using this crossing can expect delays."

Drivers can also cross over Highway 99 at Blundell Road and Westminster Highway. There is also access to Highway 99 northbound at the Alderbridge Way and Highway 91 interchange. Drivers wanting to access Highway 99 southbound can do so at Westminster Highway.

DriveBC said its next update on the lane closure would come late Thursday morning, but the Transportation Ministry's advisory said single-lane alternating traffic would be in effect "until further notice."