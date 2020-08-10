VANCOUVER -- An employee at a Metro Vancouver mall has tested positive for novel coronavirus, staff say in a message posted online.

Metropolis at Metrotown posted on Twitter Monday morning that a person tested positive, but provided no further details on who they are or where they may have worked.

Staff confirmed only that they work in the Burnaby mall.

"Please note that this person is no longer in the shopping centre," the mall posted.

In a series of tweets, Metrotown said staff have been following protocols and guidelines in its response, including cleaning requirements outlined by a contractor trained to respond to COVID-19 exposures.

Common areas were already being regularly disinfected, staff said, including elevator buttons, countertops, bathrooms, entry doors and door handles.