    Men charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement in 'targeted' incident on Vancouver Island

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck).

    Mounties on Vancouver Island say two men are facing multiple charges after investigators found evidence that another man had been forcibly confined and assaulted with a weapon.

    The evidence was recovered when the Campbell River RCMP's street-crime unit was conducting a drug-trafficking investigation in August, the detachment said in a statement Thursday.

    The officers found that "a male had been forcibly confined and badly assaulted with a weapon on a previous date," police said.

    Investigators believe the assault and confinement were targeted.

    On Sunday, Jeremy Calvert and Derrin Boyes were arrested, police said.

    The two men appeared in court the following day, charged with forcible confinement, extortion, attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

      

