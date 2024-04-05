Meet the local who’s participated in every Vancouver Sun Run since 1985

Ernie Lemieux is one of nearly 45,000 people participating in this year’s Vancouver Sun Run, a race he’s done every single year since its inception in 1985.

He was just 25 years old when his then-girlfriend pitched the 10 kilometre race as something the pair should do together.

“It was a great time as far as I remember,” says Lemieux, a fast runner who completed the race in under 40 minutes.

“One thing led to another and pretty soon I was up to number 10,” he adds, referring to his Sun Run registrations. “Now, it’s a staple of my running for sure.”

On Sunday, April 21, Lemieux will lace up for his thirty-ninth Sun Run. It would have been 40 this year, had the pandemic not forced the event to take a pause in 2020.

In the earlier years, Lemieux ran as part of BC Rail’s corporate team and trained with colleagues three times a week. Due to injuries, he’s running less these days, but still sticks to tradition when it comes to race day.

“I usually get there early so I can go to the front of the start line and hear the bands play and dignitaries speak,” Lemieux says.

His wife of 38 years, the same woman who introduced him to the Sun Run, may no longer join him on the route, but she’s a valued spectator who always gives him a massage afterwards.

“She has other things to do besides running after me,” Lemieux jokes.

When asked what he loves about running, Lemieux answers “endorphins.”

“You get a huge smile on your face for about an hour after and just feel really good,” he explains.

Lemieux is encouraging anyone who hasn’t taken part in the Vancouver Sun Run to give it a try.

TIPS FOR FIRST TIMERS

One of the event’s sponsors, Kintec Footwear & Orthodics, has designed running programs in hopes of introducing more people to the sport.

“I think it’s such an accessible event, we’re lucky to have access to it in Vancouver,” says Kintec’s Michael Ryan.

He encourages people to take walking breaks during the race, or even sign up for the five kilometre version if they’re not ready for the full 10.

For those who haven’t started training, there’s still time to fit in a 10 kilometre run before April 21, which is something Ryan advises.

He also suggests practicing nutrition so that people can find out how much time their body needs between fueling and running.

“(The Sun Run) is the watershed moment for a lot of people’s fitness journeys.” Kintec’s Michael Ryan told CTV Morning Live on Thursday. “They’re like ‘I’m going to get off the couch this year, I’m going to start a new training program and the Sun Run enables me to do that because I’m doing it with another 39,000 people.”

According to Sun Run organizer Randy Clegg, the registration numbers for the 2024 race have topped 41,000 already, with 4,000 more expected by race day.

“We are happy to say that we are back to pre-pandemic numbers,” Clegg says.

Ryan hopes people will make a plan to continue with their fitness journey after April 21.

“We want to keep people going, keep people active,” he explains.

As for Lemieux, he says he plans to keep signing up for the Sun Run.

“One year at a time.”