VANCOUVER --

TransLink says a medical emergency at Braid Station has disrupted SkyTrain service between Sapperton and Lougheed Stations.

The transit authority is running a bus bridge between Sapperton and Lougheed, and is warning that customers who planned to use Expo Line to travel to Production Way will have to board the Millennium Line at Lougheed.

TransLink says the Millennium Line and Canada Line are both operating normally.