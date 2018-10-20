

Voters in Surrey have elected Doug McCallum to be the next mayor of British Columbia's second-largest city.

The 73-year-old Safe Surrey Coalition candidate won by more than 12,000 votes over top contender Tom Gill after campaigning on a promise to replace the RCMP detachment with a designated local police force and scrap the Surrey LRT in a city where violent crime and transportation are top issues.

McCallum will take the reins from outgoing Mayor Linda Hepner, who announced back in April she would not seek re-election in order to dedicate more time to family and friends.

McCallum served as mayor of Surrey between 1996 and 2005. He ran against Hepner in 2014, but lost by more than 20,000 votes.

Over in Burnaby, retired firefighter Mike Hurley has been elected the city's new mayor, beating five-term incumbent Derek Corrigan.

Hurley ran on a promise turn Metrotown into the city's "downtown," pledging a moratorium on new developments in the area.

In Richmond, incumbent Malcolm Brodie has been re-elected as the city's mayor. Brodie won 65.6 per cent of the vote and had a 8,300-vote lead over independent Roy Sakata.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland

Richard Stewart has been re-elected as the mayor of Coquitlam, B.C.

Stewart, who will serve a fourth term as the city's mayor, won by more than 2,000 votes over his rivals, Adel Gamar and business owner Mark Mahovlich.

Independent Brad West has been elected as the mayor of Port Coquitlam, winning nearly 88 per cent of the vote.

Rob Vagramov was elected the new mayor of Port Moody with a 4.4 per cent lead, despite a controversial video that emerged of the candidate last month that showed him offering lunch to a homeless man on the condition that he shotgun a beer.

Over in New Westminster, incumbent Jonathan Cote was re-elected mayor with a 1,330-vote lead over Nikki Binns.

Linda Buchanan was voted the new mayor of the City of North Vancouver in one of the closest races in the region. The independent candidate won by just 401 votes over Guy Heywood. Mike Little was elected mayor of the District of North Vancouver with nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

In Pitt Meadows, Bill Dingwall defeated incumbent John Becker with more than 75 per cent of the vote to become the city's new mayor.

George Harvie will be the next mayor of Delta. Incumbent John McEwen was re-elected in the Village of Anmore and Mary-Ann Booth will be the new mayor of West Vancouver.

Voters in White Rock chose Darryl Walker as their new mayor. There was no incumbent in the race.