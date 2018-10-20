

Voters in Nanaimo, B.C. have elected Leonard Krog to be the city's next mayor, simultaneously triggering a provincial byelection that could destabilize the already precarious balance of power in the Legislature.

The NDP MLA will have to give up his seat in order to serve at the municipal level.

A Liberal victory in the byelection wouldn't be enough to tip the balance of power in the party's favour, but would bring the current Green-backed NDP minority to the brink.

Krog was passed over for a cabinet position when the NDP formed government last year.

He has said that he is confident Nanaimo is a safe NDP seat and that he would not have run for mayor if he thought the party would lose.

There are currently 42 Liberals, 41 New Democrats, three Greens and one independent in the Legislature.

That means a loss in the byelection could lead to a tie in the Legislature.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson issued a statement Saturday evening, saying the party is "excited to put forward a candidate who can effectively stand up to the NDP’s agenda, and soon join a BC Liberal government that will deliver greater opportunity in Nanaimo.”

Premier John Horgan has up to six months to call the byelection once Krog formally gives up his seat.

With files from The Canadian Press