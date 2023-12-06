Vancouver mayor looking to 'eliminate' city's park board

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is moving to abolish the city's park board – the only elected body of its kind in Canada.

At a news conference Wednesday, Sim said he will be bringing a motion to council that will start the process by asking for a change to the Vancouver Charter, the provincial law that governs how the city operates. The motion will ask the province to "eliminate" the requirement for an elected park board, Sim said.

The mayor called the move a "long-overdue step" and described it as "bold action" that will bring a "new level of accountability."

When Sim first announced his 2022 mayoral campaign, he promised to abolish the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation and bring its responsibilities under the umbrella of city council.

He later backed off of that pledge, promising his party would try to fix the park board instead.

This is a developing story. More to come.