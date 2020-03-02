VANCOUVER -- A significant fire in Prince Rupert destroyed a Canadian National Railway warehouse in Prince Rupert Sunday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon and flames could be seen shooting high into the air, engulfing the entire building which sits on the waterfront.

Crews were on scene for several hours battling the blaze from the ground and from a hill behind the building.

CN Rail says nobody was hurt in the fire and that its cause is still under investigation.