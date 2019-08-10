Flames lit up the night sky for hours late Friday and early Saturday morning as crews from every fire hall in Chilliwack battled a blaze at a condo building on Stevenson Road.

"It was only in the middle of the apartment complex,” said Anita Fenelon, who watched from a neighbouring building. “And then it went to the left peak, and then it started going to the right peak and then it just took off from there."

Firefighters say once the flames got into the peaked attics, they spread to every unit on the top floor and became very difficult to fight.

Crews managed to mostly knock it down within two hours and continued to mop up hot spots into the morning.

"I'm very proud of our firefighters,” said Chilliwack fire Chief Andrew Brown. “They did a really good job bringing this under control in a safe and efficient manner."

When the smoke cleared Saturday, residents standing in the parking lot got a good look at just how badly some of their units were damaged.

“It’s gone. It’s caved right in,” said Russ Heron, who lives on the top floor.

He only moved into the building 10 days ago and believes he lost just about everything in the fire.

“I just managed to pull out my cash. I threw my cat in a box and I took off after that,” he said. “I didn’t get much out of there.”

Nearly 100 residents from 60 different units have been displaced and it could be months – or longer – before they can return home.

A Facebook page has been set up to help people from the building.

“There’s like a thousand people on it offering accommodations, food, clothes … any help that they can give,” said Mick Day, who lives on the third floor.

On Saturday, firefighters went unit by unit, retrieving any important items they could for residents waiting in the parking lot, but in many cases there wasn’t much left.

Staff from a nearby pub came by to hand out gift cards so residents could get a free meal.

“It’s really sad because a lot of the people that come in are regulars that live here,” said Deanne Boness of Townhall Public House. “A lot of people have lost everything, so it’s really heartbreaking.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.