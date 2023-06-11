Maple Ridge mayor urges Red Cross donations in support of fire evacuees

The mayor of Maple Ridge is encouraging people who want to help evacuees from a massive multi-building fire to donate cash.

"Clearly there's going to be help needed and it's a matter of directing it to the best place possible," said Dan Ruimy. "At this point we're recommending folks donate to the Red Cross."

He said the city has been fielding calls from people asking where they can donate food, clothes and furniture but those items are not needed at this time.

Many residents are covered by insurance and are having those basic needs met already.

Ruimy said those who do not have insurance are being helped by the Red Cross in the short term and in the coming days and weeks their long-term needs will become more clear.

"I know there will be individuals who will have nothing. Their insurance? They don't have insurance," he said. "We can act on their behalf. I already know the community is just eager and ready to go."

The fire began just before midnight on Friday at a construction site.

The five-storey condo building had most of its wood framing finished, but did not yet have walls and the exposed lumber ignited quickly.

Fuelled by winds, the blaze quickly consumed the structure and also spread to a pair of neighbouring houses and another condo building.

The occupied condo building sustained significant damage and the top floor was completely gone in some places.

Most of the 70 displaced families lived in that building.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the fire, but several pets remain unaccounted for.

"We got permission to come in and put out traps. We've got a volunteer that has been talking to the evacuees and taking names of the number of cats that are missing," said Donna Toews of the Canadian Disaster Animal Rescue Team.

Toews and some colleagues spent part of Sunday placing traps around the condo building in the hopes of reuniting some of the missing animals with their families.

It's not clear when, or even if, all of the displaced families will be able to return home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.