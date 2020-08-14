VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews in Maple Ridge had a busy morning Friday, as they were called to two separate fires.

The first was at a sushi restaurant on 224 Street, north of Lougheed Highway. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the back of the restaurant.

Officials believe the blaze may have started in a dumpster in the alley and eventually spread to the restaurant.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the flames.

As well, firefighters were called to a house fire at Kanaka Way, near 234 Street. They arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m., where a fire was believed to have started in the kitchen.

While the house was damaged, all residents were able to exit the home safely.