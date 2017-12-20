

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with an alleged assault that sent a senior to hospital in serious condition Wednesday.

In news release, police said the altercation took place outside the Costco on Expo Boulevard near Rogers Arena just after 11 a.m.

"It appears a man in his 80s struck his head on the ground after allegedly being pushed," the statement said.

Investigators say the suspect fled on foot, but was taken into custody almost two hours later near his home in East Vancouver.

On Thursday, Const. Jason Doucette said the suspect has since been released pending further investigation.

The victim, he said, remains in “very serious condition.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).