VANCOUVER -- Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has been sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole for 25 years for the 2017 double murder of a Vancouver couple.

The decision was handed down in Vancouver court Tuesday.

Kam was found guilty in June of the first-degree murders of Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones in September 2017.

The Crown had asked for Kam's sentence to be served consecutively, meaning he would have spent 50 years in jail before parole eligibility.

However, defence asked for the mandatory life sentence of 25 years before parole eligibility.

Kam's lawyer, Glen Orris, previously said he didn't doubt that the double murder was a horrendous crime.

But he said that 50 years without parole would mean Kam could not even apply until he was 75 years old, which means there is no chance for Kam to be rehabilitated in prison.

In sentencing, Justice Laura Gerow said the victims were innocent and defenceless strangers who were murdered in their own home in prolonged and vicious attacks.

She told the court the chance of parole for someone who commits multiple murders is slim, and concluded this was not an appropriate case for consecutive parole ineligibility as it would be "unduly long and harsh."

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.