A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder in the 2006 shooting of man in Burnaby.

In the early hours of Jan. 22, 2006, 19-year-old Shaoxin Zhang was gunned down in a parking lot on North Road. A second victim was also shot but survived.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it managed to identify a suspect, Jui-Kai Weng, formerly Lee-Chia “Kenny” Weng, but he fled to Taiwan shortly after the murder.

More than a decade later in July 2018, Weng was apprehended in South Korea and extradited to Canada with help from Interpol, the South Korean Ministry of Justice, the RCMP's International Liaison Office, the B.C. Prosecution Service and the International Assistance Group-Ottawa.

On Monday, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Weng will appear in court again on Sept. 4 to fix a date for sentencing.