VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP says a man who failed to return to a psychiatric hospital on Friday morning and was considered "unlawfully at large" has been found.

The man, whose name and image have been removed from this article, was reported overdue on a day pass at 11:35 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP. He was wanted on a warrant under the Mental Health Act.

The man was expected to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at 70 Colony Farm Rd. in Coquitlam. Police had asked anyone who saw the man to call 911 immediately.