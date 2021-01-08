VANCOUVER -- Three people were injured in a major collision on Highway 1 north of Yale, B.C. Friday night.

Local officials who spoke to CTV News Vancouver said two semi-trucks had collided, causing one of them to roll and land in front of an oncoming train.

RCMP initially indicated that injuries resulting from the crash were not serious, but later reports suggested that may not be the case.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News three people had been injured in the crash. Two were in stable condition, but one was in serious condition Friday night.

Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the collision, travelling both by ground and by air.

The incident closed the highway in both directions for multiple hours, with no detour available.