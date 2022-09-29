Man who allegedly robbed gas station with 'large sword' arrested, Abbotsford police say

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.

Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Russia will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russia on Friday will formally annex occupied parts of Ukraine where it held Kremlin-orchestrated "referendums" in which it claimed that residents had voted overwhelmingly to live under Moscow's rule. The Ukrainian government and the West have denounced the ballots as illegal, forced and rigged.

Vancouver Island

    NEW | Southern Resident killer whale population down this year: Report

    The Center for Whale Research's (CWR) annual census of the Southern Resident killer whale (SRKW) population shows a decrease in the number of the endangered orcas that seasonally live in B.C. waters. According to the Washington state-based whale research agency, as of July 1 the SRKW population consisted of 73 individuals, which is a decrease of one from the July 1, 2021 census when the orca population was 74.

    Researchers with the Washington state-based Orca Behavior Institute and the Center for Whale Research both reported sightings of the new calf Thursday. (Orca Behavior Institute)

