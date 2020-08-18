VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam Mounties are looking for a man they say is unlawfully at large after not returning to a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital.

According to RCMP, Landon Hayes Kibbe, who is 36, was reported overdue on a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam on Aug. 17 at about 3:30 p.m.

Kibbe is described as a white man with short brown hair, a brown moustache and grey eyes. He's 6'2" and has a heavy build.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hat, black shoes and dark shorts. He also had a black backpack with him.

"Kibbe may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so if you see Kibbe, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately," Coquitlam Mounties said in a news release.

Anyone with information about where Kibbe might be is asked to contact the Coquitlam non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2020-22023.