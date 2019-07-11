

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after he was shot at Oppenheimer park Wednesday night according to Vancouver police.

Heavily armed Vancouver police officers surrounded the park after receiving calls of shots fired in the area around 10:30 p.m. When emergency personnel showed up, they found a 31-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He has been taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition

Vancouver police quickly cordoned off the park, and interviewed witnesses and people who were inside and around the park. Police were also seen searching people’s belongings.

Forensic officers were seen taking photographs of the area while heavily armed officers patrolled the area.

One person appeared to be taken into custody, with heavily armed officers by his side, but it’s unknown if this was related to the shooting.

Cordova and Powell streets were closed near the park during the incident. The roads have since re-opened.