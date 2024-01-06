Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam

A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement late Saturday that they were called to the area of Glen Drive and Westwood Street around 4:15 p.m.

"Responding officers located one man suffering from life-threatening injuries who has since been transported to the hospital," the statement reads. "Two suspects were seen running away from the shooting scene."

Police are now asking the public for information and video related to the latest incident.

Coquitlam Mounties were already investigating two other shootings that had occurred in the city since Thursday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred Thursday afternoon near Johnson Street and Glen Drive. No one was injured, but police found evidence confirming that shots had been fired.

The same was true at the scene of the second shooting, which took place around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release late Friday night that they were called to the vicinity of David Avenue and Mitchell Street, where they found a victim who had not suffered any physical harm.

The scenes of the first two incidents are about 6.5 kilometres from one another, or a 10-minute drive, according to Google Maps. The third one occurred just a few blocks from the first.

"We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations," said Insp. Darren Carr, operations support officer for Coquitlam RCMP, in the statement.

“Public safety is our top priority. These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals.”

Anyone with information related to the latest shooting is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. The file number is 2024-518.