VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating following a death at a Vancouver Tim Hortons location.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has confirmed the investigation to CTV News, but said more information would be provided later.

The incident occurred at the restaurant located at Terminal Avenue and Main Street Thursday night.

Vancouver police say they were called to the Tim Hortons at around 6 p.m. for reports that a man had been in the washroom for more than half an hour.

Staff members were trying to close down the dining area, and had asked police to remove him.

When the man came out, Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CTV, he was "agitated and aggressive which resulted in a physical altercation."

The Vancouver Police Department has not provided information on what the altercation entailed, but said the man went into "medical distress."

Paramedics were called, but the man died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available