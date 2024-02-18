Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam

Abbotsford police and Coqutilam Mounties worked together to arrest the suspects in a carjacking that saw the victim shot before his car was allegedly stolen and driven across the Lower Mainland.

It happened in a strip mall on Townline Road in Abbotsford around 7 p.m. Saturday night, and APD say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

They haven’t provided any information on his condition.

APD then contacted the Mounties for use of their RCMP Air 1 helicopter to track the vehicle with the help of “other law enforcement partners.” They found it 50 kilometres away in Coquitlam.

Eyewitness footage on scene shows police combing a residential area of Austin Heights for hours with guns drawn and canine units involved.

APD say they ultimately arrested more than one person. Two vehicles were towed from the area of the manhunt in Coquitlam.

“Following the arrests, there is believed to be no risk to the public,” police continued, adding that investigators are “piecing together what factors led up to the event.”

Police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to call 604-859-5225.

CTV News has reached out to Abbotsford police for more information and will update this story accordingly.